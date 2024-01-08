IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently on scene of an investigation on the corner of 4th St. and S Lee St.

The area is currently blocked off. Drivers will need to find other routes.

A viewer tells us her son heard gun shots just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

This is a developing story, we will be sure to update when more information is available.