Boise, Idaho (KIFI) – The deadline to register to vote online at VoteIdaho.gov is this Friday, October at 11:59 p.m. before the Nov. 7 election.

You can register or update your registration online or by visiting yout county elections office.

After Friday, voters may only register at early voting or on Election Day at the time of voting.

To request an absentee ballot, voters must be registered to vote by the Oct. 13 deadline. Absentee ballots can be requested through the Oct. 27, but only if you have registered (or updated your registration) by Oct. 13. Voters can register online and request an absentee ballot at VoteIdaho.gov.

What Voters Need to Register

To register to vote, every voter must have their photo ID and proof of residence verified.

Register with a current Driver’s License or Identification card

If the voter’s current address matches the address listed on the driver’s license or state-issued ID card, voters may use the card to register to vote online at VoteIdaho.gov.

Register with a photo ID and proof of residence

Voters may register at their county elections office by Friday at closing, or at early voting or on Election Day.

Voters must provide a photo ID (see list below) and proof of address (such as a driver’s license, insurance card, pay stub, bank statement, etc). Acceptable forms of ID include:

Current Idaho driver’s license or identification card

Current U.S. Passport or Federal photo Identification card

Current Tribal Identification card

Current concealed weapons license issued by a County Sheriff in Idaho

To find more information about registering to vote in Idaho, visit VoteIdaho.gov. or contact the Idaho Secretary of State at elections@sos.idaho.gov or 208-334-2852.