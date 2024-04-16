WASHINGTON (AP) — The first criminal trial facing former President Donald Trump is also the one in which Americans are least convinced he committed a crime, a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds. Only about one-third of U.S. adults think Trump did something illegal in the hush money case for which jury selection began Monday, while close to half think he did something illegal in the other three criminal cases pending against him. Still, about half of Americans would consider Trump unfit to serve as president if he is convicted of falsifying business documents to cover up hush money payments to an adult film actor.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and AMELIA THOMSON-DEVEAUX Associated Press

