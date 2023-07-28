IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tickets are on sale for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo – The War Bonnet Round Up.

When purchasing tickets, ensure you are buying them either from the War Bonnet directly by visiting www.warbonnetroundup.org or stopping by approved vendors. Vendors include Teton Toyota, Cal Ranch, Vickers Western Stores and the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation offices.

Other ticket sources are not approved, and likely scams aimed at getting people’s personal information and money. If you have purchased fraudulent tickets, please contact your financial institution.

The 112th running of “the best medium-sized rodeo” in Idaho will come to Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, bringing top-caliber cowboys and cowgirls to the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association (PRCA) event.

Tickets are $22 for Thursday and Friday and $27 for Saturday. New this year, ticket prices include the cost of parking. General admission for kids ages 3 to 10 are $10 each night of the rodeo.

To bring in the rodeo spirit, the War Bonnet Round Up will also host the free Rodeo Kick-off event on Aug. 2 with fun activities and food for the entire family. Hosted at Sandy Downs, the kick-off is the best place to enjoy time as a family, with a mini rodeo right in the arena. From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., the kick-off will be one wild west party.