BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – As the summer heats up and things dry out, an open burn ban will go into effect on Saturday for the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas in all of Bannock County.

The ban will go into affect for Inkom, Arimo, Downey, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello and North Bannock Fire District. Many fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County worked together to create a unified burn ban to reduce the risk of wildfires.

“The wet spring has increased light fuels in our area. These light fuels can increase fire danger and fast fire growth as it dries out. We appreciate people being cautious in using fire and complying with the burn ban,” Pocatello Fire Marshall Nick Christensen said.

No open burning or fireworks are allowed within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Bannock County because of anticipated fire danger. Commercial gas fire pits and appliances designed for food prep, such as gas grills and charcoal briquettes, are exempted from the ban when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Campfires and recreational fires are allowed in developed campgrounds and private residences, provided they comply with the following limitations:

contained within a pit or ring

prohibited from exceeding 3 feet in diameter and flame height

a 25-foot distance from structures or ignitable objects

screened to eliminate airborne embers

No campfires or recreational fires will be allowed in the high wildland fire hazard areas in the Johnny Creek and Pocatello Creek areas of Pocatello. A map of these areas can be found HERE.

The ban will remain in place until Oct.1, 2023 or until conditions allow the ban to be lifted.