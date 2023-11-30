BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Now is the time for Idahoans to sign up for 2024 health insurance through Your Health Idaho, Idaho’s health insurance marketplace.

Open Enrollment ends on Dece. 15 for coverage that begins on Jan. 1, 2024.

Idahoans who do not have access to affordable health insurance through their employer or do not qualify for programs like Medicaid or Medicare may be eligible to enroll in health insurance and qualify for a tax credit through Your Health Idaho. Tax credits act like an instant discount, lowering the cost of monthly health insurance premiums. Some Idahoans may also qualify for Cost-Sharing Reductions, which lower the cost of deductibles, co-pays, and out-of-pocket maximums, making coverage even more affordable.

“We are seeing record-high demand for health insurance and encourage Idahoans to act now to secure their tax credit and the peace of mind that comes with having comprehensive health insurance,” Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said. “Idahoans may be surprised at just how affordable health insurance can be.”

More than 106,000 Idahoans have already enrolled for 2024, and almost 90% qualify for a tax credit. With the deadline fast approaching, Your Health Idaho is encouraging Idahoans not to wait until the last minute and enroll now at YourHealthIdaho.org. Applying for a tax credit and health insurance is done at the same time on one application. Within minutes, Idahoans will receive their tax credit amount and can then compare and shop for coverage from well-known health insurance carriers.

“No one plans on getting sick or having an accident; we’re here to help you find health insurance that can help cover the cost if you do. All plans purchased through Your Health Idaho cover ten essential health benefits, which include doctor visits, emergency services, prescription medications, and more,” Kelly said. “And for complete wellness, Your Health Idaho also offers dental and vision coverage.”

Your Health Idaho has more than 1,000 certified agents, brokers and enrollment counselors ready to help navigate the 175 plans offered by eight medical and four dental carriers. They are local experts who can answer questions, help complete the application, and assist in choosing the right coverage, all at no cost to Idahoans.

To ensure Idahoans who want health insurance for the upcoming year have every opportunity to contact Your Health Idaho, the Customer Service Center will have extended hours through Dec. 15. Consumer Advocates are available via phone at 855-944-3246 or live chat at YourHealthIdaho.org, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Idahoans must select their plan before Open Enrollment ends at midnight, Dec. 15, 2023, for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2024.