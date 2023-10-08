CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians appear likely to reject a proposal that would create an advocate for the Indigenous population in a referendum outcome that some see as a victory for racism. Two opinion polls published Monday are the latest to show a majority of respondents oppose enshrining in the constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he won’t concede defeat before voting ends Saturday. Indigenous Australians have worse outcomes on average than other Australians in a range of measures including employment, education, incarceration and suicide rates, and they die younger. The Yes campaign argues that a Voice would lead to better outcomes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.