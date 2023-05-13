BANGKOK (AP) — Voters in Thailand head to the polls on Sunday touted as a pivotal chance for change, eight years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup. He’s now running against the daughter of the politician who is the military’s top nemesis. The opposition Pheu Thai Party, headed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is widely predicted to win at least a healthy plurality of the seats in the 500-member lower House. But who heads the next government won’t by decided by the vote alone. The prime minister will be selected in July in a joint session of the House and the 250-seat Senate, a conservative body whose members were appointed by the military government following the 2014 coup.

