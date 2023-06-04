WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s largest opposition party is leading a march meant to mobilize voters against the right-wing government, which it accuses of eroding democracy. Party leader Donald Tusk has called on Poles to march with him for the sake of the nation’s future. His party and security officials predicted that tens of thousands of people will join the demonstration on Sunday. It’s being held on the 34th anniversary of the first democratic elections in 1989 after Poland emerged from decades of communist rule. Critics argue that a recently passed law that would allow a commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland will be used by the ruling party to remove Tusk and other opponents from public life.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.