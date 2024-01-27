PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper that had to lay off its entire staff after its funds were embezzled will relaunch its print edition next month. The editor of the Eugene Weekly, Camilla Mortensen, says the paper will return to print Feb. 8. The weekly was forced to lay off its entire 10-person staff right before Christmas after its funds were allegedly embezzled by a former employee. According to Mortensen, the employee used the paper’s bank account to pay themselves $90,000. The paper also knows of at least $100,000 in unpaid bills. Mortensen says fundraising campaigns have allowed the paper to raise $150,000 since the embezzlement forced it to halt print in December.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.