(CNN) — Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday.

“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” which dominated the summer box office, appear poised for multiple nominations. With critical acclaim and award show momentum, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things” and “The Holdovers” are also widely believed to be strong Oscar contenders.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the Oscar nominations in 23 categories, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, via livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and social media platforms for the Academy.

The Oscars will take place on March 10, hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.

See below for a list of Oscars categories. The nominees will be updated live during Tuesday’s announcement.

Best picture

Best actor in a leading role

Best actress in a leading role

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Best cinematography

Best international feature film

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best animated feature film

Best documentary short

Best documentary feature film

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best editing

Best sound

Best production design

Best visual effects

