By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. The “X-Men” star wore Tony Ward Couture, with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob. Some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We’re looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos. Sofia Carson, meanwhile, stunned in princess white, a custom Giambattista Valli ball gown with a form-fitting bodice and statement Chopard necklace of emeralds and diamonds. Monica Barbaro of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame, chose a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown in deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon.