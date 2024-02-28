WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have identified a gene mutation that may explain why we don’t have tails. Our very ancient animal ancestors had tails. But when apes diverged from monkeys, our branch of the tree of life shed its tail. From Darwin’s time, scientists have wondered why _ and how _ this happened. Now, researchers have identified at least one of the key genetic tweaks that led to this change. The authors caution that other genetic changes may also play a role. Their work was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.