Police have cleared the ousted chair of the Florida Republican Party of rape allegations, but have asked prosecutors to charge him with video voyeurism. Sarasota police said Friday that a video recording Christian Ziegler made of the October sexual encounter shows it was consensual. However, police say the woman did not know Ziegler was recording the sex act, which in Florida is a felony. Ziegler’s attorney will be issuing a statement later Friday. Ziegler was ousted as state party chair over the allegations. Ziegler’s attorney called the allegations baseless and says he’s confident his client will not be charged with any crimes.

