EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Fire crews are battling wildfires threatening communities in western Canada amid hopes that cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain might bring some temporary relief. A provincewide state of emergency was declared Saturday in Alberta as more than 110 wildfires burned across the province, forcing more than 24,000 people to leave their homes. Two out-of-control wildfires in neighboring British Columbia also have forced some people to leave their homes, and officials warned Sunday that they expect high winds to cause the blazes to grow bigger in the next few days. Officials in Alberta say trace amounts of rain and overcast conditions could bring a respite there, but they caution that hot and dry conditions are predicted to return within a few days.

