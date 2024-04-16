Lynda McFaul // Shutterstock

Outdoor TVs, ‘she sheds’ and saltwater pools: 20 features that could boost a home’s sale price and speed up offers

As the real estate market approaches what’s traditionally its busiest time of year, elevated mortgage rates and high home prices continue to be challenges for sellers.

Money reports that affordability is still a major concern for the average buyer, and many will have to compromise on the features they want in a home — but some sellers may still be in a position to boost their sale price. New research from Zillow found that certain buyers are willing to pay a premium — up to about $10,700 more on a typical home — for trendy features such as outdoor TVs, pizza ovens and “she sheds.” Some special add-ons can even reduce the amount of time a home spends on the market.

Special home features that buyers want

Certain special extras can fetch top dollar for sellers, even amid historically high prices and mortgage rates around 6.7%. A decked-out backyard (no pun intended) is especially appealing right now, with features like outdoor TVs commanding an additional 3.1% on a typical U.S. home’s original price.

There are certain aesthetic details that can also help homes sell faster, like rounded corners and plant ledges. Zillow estimates that the latter can reduce the amount of time a home spends on the market by more than five days.

Fresh features like these in listing descriptions communicate to buyers that a home is updated and ready to enjoy. There could also be consequences if a listing needs some TLC: Zillow found that dated features like tile countertops in the description can reduce home value by 1% or more.

But before you go tapping home equity and contracting to install a pizza oven, Zillow says that sellers probably shouldn’t add on a bunch of bells and whistles at the last minute with the expectation of raising their sale price. If you happen to have coveted characteristics like soapstone counters or a “she shed,” be sure to emphasize that in your listing for buyers who are willing to pay more.



10 features that can increase home sale price

These features can increase home value by 1.7% to 3.1%, according to Zillow’s research.

Outdoor TV

Soapstone

Matte black

Outdoor shower

Beverage center

Bluestone patio

She shed

Pizza oven

Quartz

Outdoor kitchen



10 features that can help homes sell faster

These details and design elements can reduce a home’s time on the market up to about 6 days.

Rounded corners

Plant ledge

Frameless shower

Terrazzo

Picket fence

Modern farmhouse

Turf

Fenced yard

Energy Star appliances

Saltwater pool

