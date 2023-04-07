By KMBC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The amount of money the State of Missouri is bringing in since recreational marijuana was legalized continues to grow.

The state announced that $126.2 million in marijuana sales were made in the month of March.

Of that total, $93.5 million was from recreational sales while $32.7 million was from medical marijuana sales.

“Between record cannabis sales and local communities voting to embrace the economic benefits of adult use sales, Missouri couldn’t be better positioned to make a real and lasting impact on our state economy, while being one of the most customer-friendly cannabis programs in the entire nation,” said Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade Executive Director.

Missouri recorded just over $100 million in sales in the month of February.

This comes the same week several cities and counties voted to approve an increase in the recreational marijuana tax.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.


BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.