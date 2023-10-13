ENFIELD, England (AP) — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will miss his fourth straight game because of an ankle injury when Baltimore plays the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) was the only other player on Baltimore’s injury list on Friday. Coach John Harbaugh says: “We’re very close to full strength.”

