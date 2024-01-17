SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The owner that operates a diving experience in the Bahamas where a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark this week says an internal investigation is underway. Stuart Cove, of Blue Adventures, said in a statement late Wednesday that his company is cooperating with police and that the diving experience has temporarily closed. Police said the unidentified boy was bitten on his right leg Monday and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Cove said a dive instructor and a dive guide were in the water when the incident occurred and that they provided immediate medical attention.

