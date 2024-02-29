ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal regulators have issued a $55,000 fine after St. Louis’ largest nursing home closed without warning, although experts said the amount collected will likely be smaller. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced the fine in a letter to the owners of Northview Village. It closed suddenly on Dec. 15 as the company that owned it struggled to meet payroll. Many patients left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, creating confusion and spurring outrage among residents and their families.

