AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday afternoon, two standout Titans signed their letters of intent to play college sports in Kennedy Stenquist and Cassandra Sotelo.
Stenquist will play basketball for the CSI Golden Eagles while Sotelo is set to compete for the Everett CC Trojan soccer team.
Congratulations to Kennedy and Cassandra, and good luck at CSI and Everett!
