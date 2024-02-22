ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulators have blocked the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with users across the country enduring the sixth day of sweeping disruptions, partial and complete shutdowns. There was no comment on the outage by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Thursday and government officials have not responded to repeated queries from The Associated Press for comment. Human rights activists have demanded a full restoration of internet services and access to social media platforms. Washington has also urged Pakistan to lift restrictions on X. The outage was first observed over the weekend when the political party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced protests against what it says were rigged Feb. 8 parliamentary elections.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.