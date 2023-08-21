MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan are promising $6,800 in compensation for each of nearly 100 poor Christians who lost their homes when a Muslim mob angered over the alleged desecration of a Quran burned at least 16 churches and damaged houses. Police say they have arrested a total of 160 rioters in ongoing raids. Hundreds of Muslims went on a rampage last Wednesday in the city of Jaranwala over allegations that a Christian man and his friend had desecrated Islam’s holy book. Hundreds of Christians who fled their homes have returned only to see destruction everywhere. They have been living outside their burned homes, fearing the structures may collapse.

By ASIM TANVEER and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.