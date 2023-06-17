ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police and health officials say a bus traveling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab province overturned after its breaks failed. At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured. A spokesman for the federal Motorway Police says the bus was traveling from the capital Islamabad to the eastern city of Lahore when its breaks failed about 135 kilometers (85 miles) from the capital on a sharp turn in the Salt mountain range. According to a Kalar Kahar Town Hospital official, seven bus passengers died in the hospital. Five of the 12 dead, including women and children, died at the scene of the accident and eight injured passengers were still being treated.

