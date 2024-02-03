ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law. The verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for corruption. It comes ahead of Feb. 8 parliamentary elections in which Khan has already been disqualified because of his graft convictions. The lawyer for the couple said the verdict on Saturday was announced a day after the trial ended. Khan and his family insist the trial is politically motivated. The prosecution said Khan and his wife violated the law that a woman must wait three months before marrying again.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.