BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — More than three dozen Palestinian prisoners have returned home to a hero’s welcome in the occupied West Bank following their release from Israeli prisons as part of a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. The procession of freed prisoners, some accused of minor offenses and others convicted in attacks, stoked massive crowds of Palestinians into a chanting, clapping, hand-waving, screaming frenzy. The cease-fire agreement between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers involves the exchange, over four days, of 150 Palestinian minors and women in Israeli prison for 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Most Palestinians expected to be released Friday and in the coming days are young men arrested over incitement and stone-throwing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.