JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed in a shootout with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the latest bloodshed in one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years. Israeli forces entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Mohammed Nada, 23, was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. Wednesday’s incident came a day after Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen who opened fire on soldiers near Nablus.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.