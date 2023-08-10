RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank. The move follows long-standing demands for a political shake-up as frustration grows with the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority. Abbas issued a decree dismissing the governors of eight provinces under Palestinian administration in the occupied territory. The upheaval includes the restive cities in the northern West Bank — the focus of a recent surge in Palestinian militancy that has undermined the authority’s leadership. Although the decision is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the ground, experts say it signals Abbas’ recognition of the authority’s deepening unpopularity and his desire to show that he is heeding calls for change.

