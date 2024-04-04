UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians want the Security Council to vote later this month on their revived request for full membership in the United Nations, despite the United States reiterating that Israel and the Palestinians must first negotiate a peace agreement. The Palestinian U.N. ambassador said Wednesday that 140 countries recognize the state of Palestine and “we believe it is high time now for our state to become a full member at the United Nations.” The Palestinians are making a fresh bid for U.N. membership as the war between Israel and Hamas that began Oct. 7 nears its sixth month. Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour says he expects a council vote on Palestinian membership to be held April 18.

