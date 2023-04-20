ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Panelists at a major casino industry conference in Atlantic City say the construction of three new casinos in New York could cost New Jersey 20% to 30% of its casino revenue, a development that could possibly return the resort to the days of casino closures. While not predicting that it will definitely happen, Hard Rock Chairman Jim Allen said on Thursday that such a revenue drop could lead at least one Atlantic City casino to close. Other analysts also said a casino closure could be a possibility. There are currently nine casinos in Atlantic City.

