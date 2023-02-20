CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea’s police commissioner says security forces are prepared to use lethal force to free a foreign national and three citizens of the South Pacific island nation from armed criminals. A statement from the commissioner says the foreign national and three Papua New Guinea university students are “being held by criminals in the border region of South Highlands, Hela and Western Provinces.” , Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the foreign national is a New Zealand citizen who lives in Australia and works as an archaeologist at an Australian university. Manning said the safety of the hostages was the top priority of security forces who “are operating within their set rules of engagement in dealing with these criminals.”