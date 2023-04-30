ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguayans have voted overwhelmingly to keep the long-ruling Colorado Party in power for five more years, backing its presidential candidate and giving it majorities in both houses of Congress. Economist Santiago Peña has 43% of the votes in a preliminary count from Sunday’s election, with nearly all voting places reporting. That is far ahead of the 27% held by his closest challenger, Efraín Alegre of a broad-based opposition coalition that had united in an effort to bring to an end Colorado’s seven-decade stranglehold on power. The opposition bloc had been optimistic it was going to be able to win votes due to widespread unhappiness over corruption and failures in the health and education systems, which took center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.