IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s hard to miss the large tent being set up next to the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls.

It’s not a Tim Burton movie…it’s Paranormal Cirque, a horror-themed circus where “acrobats of air, illusionists, freaks, and mysterious creatures” gather for performances May 4 to May 7 in Idaho Falls.

“It’s all this horror, scary Halloween-themed show. So if you’re the people out there that love your horror movies, love your scary, spooky wanting to be Halloween all year round. This is the show for you,” show organizer Ben Holland said.

Information and tickets are available at https://paranormalcirque.com/.

The show is restricted, with children under 17 requiring a parent or adult guardian with photo ID to get in. No one under age 13 will be admitted.