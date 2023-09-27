By Catherine Ross

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WEWS) — The Beachwood and Brooklyn communities are weighing the next steps following a controversial play call during a high school football game.

During a Chagrin Valley Conference match-up Friday night, the Beachwood Bison football team reported hearing the visiting Brooklyn Hurricanes coach and players using the term “Nazi” for a defensive play call.

“I thought that they were using it in an offensive way, and it still is used in an offensive way. But it was less of a play and more of an offensive thing,” said Beachwood Junior Jonathan Klein. “It kind of hit all of us who are Jewish because [the coach] found it ok to use that word,”

The 16-year-old and his teammates reported it to their coaches, who told the game’s officials. At halftime, Beachwood City Schools said the Brooklyn coach apologized and changed the play call.

“Nazi wasn’t called anymore, but there still was a lot of slurs being thrown around,” Jonathan recalled, explaining he and others heard several Brooklyn players freely use derogatory terms for Black and Jewish people.

His father, who was watching from the stands, said the tone of the game was different from the team’s normal competitions. And he said the game made many in the community uneasy.

“It wasn’t just an impact, I think, just on the kids and the parents. I think this was one of those things that transcended because it was just so base[less], so negative, and so uncalled for,” Matt Klein said.

The incident happened days before the holy holiday of Yom Kippur and immediately drew outrage from both communities.

“This is hate language. This is hate speech. And they certainly weren’t ready for that and weren’t expecting it. They shouldn’t. Nobody’s expecting it. It shouldn’t be said in 2023,” said Beachwood City Council Vice President Eric Synenberg.

“I was mortified when I heard what happened,” Brooklyn City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ted Caleris said.

Caleris told News 5 Tuesday he had been in contact with coaches and athletic directors from both schools following Friday’s games. He said he never received official reports that Brooklyn’s student-athletes were using racial slurs. But Brooklyn head coach Tim McFarland told Caleris he had used the “Nazi” play call for years, pre-dating his time with the Hurricanes.

“I will tell you it was not targeted specifically for Beachwood. That said, I think my coach lacked common sense,” Caleris said.

On Monday, Brooklyn’s school board accepted McFarland’s resignation.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland strongly condemned the language after the game, calling it “hateful.”

“I think it’s something that should be offensive to every American because we had to mobilize as a country to defeat the Nazis and their hateful ideology,” said Jason Wuliger, the Chair of the Government Relations Committee for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

Some in Beachwood said the coach’s resignation was the right move but shouldn’t be the end of accountability for the language.

“I’d like to see this become a learning experience for Brooklyn and for Beachwood,” said Beachwood City Council President Alec Isaacson.

Dr. Caleris agreed. He said the district has been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League of Ohio, and he planned to work with Beachwood City Schools to foster understanding.

“My apologies aren’t enough. I offer them through and through. But I will say we’re hoping to grow, move forward and learn from this,” he said.

Parent Matt Klein said he was disappointed the game wasn’t immediately shut down and consequences more swiftly assigned. He’s calling on Beachwood administrators to send a clear message that antisemitic and racist language is not tolerated.

“We have to take care of our kids. I hope there’s school leadership talking to you, I really do. I hope they’re coming out with a strong stance. And if not, I would ask that they do,” Klein said.

