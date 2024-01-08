The parents of the 17-year-old who killed a sixth grader and wounded seven others in a shooting at his small-town Iowa high school last week said in a statement Monday that they “had no inkling he intended the horrible violence he was about to inflict.” Dylan Butler’s parents said they’re cooperating with investigators as they search for answers. Jack and Erin Butler say they are devastated as they grieve for everyone affected by the shooting and mourn their son. Dylan Butler took his own life after killing one student and wounding Perry High School’s principal, two other staff members and four other students. Authorities haven’t offered any updates on the investigation.

By JOSH FUNK and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

