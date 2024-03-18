PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of four students killed at a Michigan school are calling for a state investigation of all aspects of the 2021 mass shooting. They say the convictions of a teenager and his parents are not enough to close the book. The parents also want a change in Michigan law, which make its hard to sue the Oxford school district for errors that contributed to the attack. Steve St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Craig Shilling and Nicole Beausoleil sat for a joint interview recently with The Associated Press. A jury last week convicted the shooter’s father, James Crumbley, of involuntary manslaughter.

