PARIS (AP) — The mayor of future Olympic host city Paris says she is quitting X. Mayor Anne Hidalgo is accusing Elon Musk’s platform, previously known as Twitter, of spreading disinformation and hatred and of becoming a “gigantic global sewer” that is toxic for democracy and constructive debate. Hidalgo’s office said posts on Monday in French and English that announced her departure from X would be the Socialist mayor’s last. It said she will then close her account at the end of the week. Hidalgo has 1.5 million followers. An Associated Press request for comment emailed to X got an automated reply: “Busy now, please check back later.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.