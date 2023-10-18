IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Phoenix Construction, the contractor working on the water tower project, will temporarily close one lane of traffic on Park Avenue, near its intersection with Cliff Street, on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19 and 20.

A section of the northbound lane of Park Avenue will be closed to accommodate work that is being done on the new higher-capacity water tower that is currently under construction in the parking lot of the Idaho Falls Public Library.

Access to businesses will remain open. While the sidewalk on the west side of Park Avenue will not be accessible during construction, the sidewalk on the east side will remain open for pedestrians.