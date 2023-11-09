TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Parks and schools have been closed in Southern California after officials found asbestos in the charred debris of a historic World War II-era blimp hangar. The city of Tustin also declared a local state of emergency Thursday because of concerns about air pollution that could include the release of asbestos and other chemicals. The city also says at least nine parks are closed and is urging residents to limit outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ash. The blaze broke out early Tuesday at the massive wooden hangar. It was one of two built in 1942 by the U.S. Navy to house military blimps. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

