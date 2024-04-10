IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Today and Thursday a ridge of high pressure will continue to amplify over the region for the next few days.

This means we can expect some pleasant weather for the next couple of days. Expect mostly clear skies today, light winds, and seasonal temperatures for mid-April.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east-northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East-southeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 44.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Tuesday

There is a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.