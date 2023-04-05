RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Democrat in the North Carolina state House has switched to the Republican Party in a move that gives the GOP veto-proof control of both chambers of the legislature. Wednesday’s switch by Rep. Tricia Cotham hands Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a setback in trying to block hardline conservative policies in his final two years in office. The move could affect legislation on abortion, gun rights, immigration and voting. Republicans already held 30 of the 50 seats in the Senate needed to override vetoes. But until Wednesday, they had been one seat shy of a similar advantage in the House.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.