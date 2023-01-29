QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says a bus accident in southern Pakistan has left 40 people dead. Sunday’s incident happened after the speeding bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge. It caught fire soon after falling into a ravine, according to the government official. The dead include women and children. Four survivors are being treated in a hospital for their injuries. The bodies of the dead were charred beyond recognition and are being transported to Karachi for DNA sampling. Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to violation of rules, resulting in the death of thousands every year.