Scattered snow showers to the hills and east of I-15 and patchy freezing fog is a possibility as we climb to the 35-41 degree era. Winds pick up later 10+ and we try and shed some cloud cover…Still mild and warming for the next 4 days into the weekend with highs close to 50 for the valley by Sunday and more sunshine. BUT, Monday brings rain/snow and a drop in temps into Tuesday. 80% of rain/snow Monday and lingering for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs drop from mid 40’s Monday to low 30’s Tuesday.

