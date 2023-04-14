We’ll see some fog development overnight through Saturday morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 50° and light winds. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with highs in the lower 60’s. Increasing winds for the afternoon and evening with stormy weather approaching.

Monday

Mostly cloudy for Monday, with a high near 57. A slight chance of mountain rain and snow.

Snow and rain showers are likely for Monday night, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around the mid 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Rain and snow showers for Tuesday, becoming all rain after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 40’s. Gusty winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts close to 30 mph.