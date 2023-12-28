For our Friday, we’ll see some patchy freezing fog. Mostly sunny skies when the fog mixes out for the day. High temperatures will reach the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. The higher elevations will also reach the mid 30’s for highs.

For Saturday, we’ll see cloud cover move through, thanks to some stormy weather along the west coast. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40’s.

Partly cloudy for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 30’s.