JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The design is complete, and preparations will begin next week on a new section of pathway in Grand Teton National Park.

The new, mile-long pathway section will improve safety for recreationalists who plan to walk, ride or bike in the area by connecting the park pathway from Gros Ventre Junction to the Jackson Hole Community Pathways (JHCP) system along Spring Gulch Road. The project will also include the addition of a small parking area.

The new pathway connection will enhance opportunities to walk, ride and skate within the park and County, improve safety of pedestrians and vehicular traffic and provide an additional connection from the park to the JHCP system.

The National Park Service is partnering with Teton County on this project and construction will be completed by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The project is funded through the Wyoming Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) along with support from Friends of Pathways. Teton County will maintain this section of pathway. Revegetation of the site will occur after construction is completed.