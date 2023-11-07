LOS ANGELES (AP) — People magazine has named Patrick Dempsey as its Sexiest Man Alive. The actor and race car driver takes the mantle from “Captain America” star Chris Evans, who was 2022’s selection. The pick was announced Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The “Grey’s Anatomy” star joked to People that he’s always “been the bridesmaid” in the selection process, but also said he hadn’t thought he’d be considered. Dempsey stars in the upcoming Michael Mann film “Ferrari.” The 57-year-old told The Associated Press last year that he did all the driving himself, calling it “the best role I’ve ever had.” The People edition with Dempsey’s cover story will be out Friday.

