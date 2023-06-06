By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Some people look unnatural behind a microphone. You can definitely not say that about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

When presented with an opportunity, he usually revels in the attention and the spotlight.

Videos of the 33-year-old hyping up crowds by shouting the iconic line from the Beastie Boys’ hit “You gotta fight for your right to party” have gone viral numerous times.

And on Monday, Kelce spotted his biggest opening yet.

Kelce and the rest of his Kansas City team were at the White House in Washington for the traditional appearance in the US capital after a title victory – the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in February with victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In their meeting with US President Joe Biden, the team presented Biden with a Chiefs jersey with his name and the number 46 – corresponding to Biden being the 46th US President – to him.

And in a moment when the microphone at the front of the stage was left unattended, Kelce sensed an opportunity.

“So I’ve been waiting for this,” Kelce was able to say before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes swooped in to usher him away from the spotlight.

“Sorry, sorry,” the two-time NFL MVP was heard saying as he guided Kelce back to the rest of their team with a wave of apology to the media, drawing laughter from all assembled.

Mahomes and Kelce, as well as being the most important combination for Kansas City on the field, were the duo taking center stage with Biden during the team’s visit to the White House, posing alongside him for photos with the Chiefs jersey they gifted him.

It was a momentous day for the whole organization as it marked the first time they could celebrate a Super Bowl victory at the White House – their last title in 2020 came during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Biden praised the Chiefs for their on and off-the-field performances.

“Most important, as much as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference,” Biden said during the South Lawn ceremony.

“Speaking out for racial justice, honoring veterans as you do, supporting tutors and mentors for local schools – this is an organization that emphasizes community service and encourages players to create their own charitable organizations, which many have done, and it matters. You’re showing the power of one of the most elusive things in the world: Unity.”

He did make sure to acknowledge first lady Dr. Jill Biden and her famous Philadelphia fandom.

“I married a Philly girl – that explains a lot, doesn’t it?” he joked. “Fortunately, she is overseas right now in the Middle East. She’s a rabid Eagles fan, and the way the game ended, I might be in for a rough night.”

