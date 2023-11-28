By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia, said he was assaulted by a fellow prisoner at his remote labor camp in Mordovia.

In an audio statement shared with CNN, Whelan said he “was assaulted by a Turkish prisoner, 50 years old, who has recently arrived at the prison and has anti-American leanings.”

Whelan said he was working in a factory at the camp Tuesday when the other prisoner struck him in the face “with his closed fist” and then tried to strike him “with his open hand.”

“I stood up to block the second hit, being concerned that he had sharp shears in his hand that could be used as a weapon. Other prisoners stopped him from further assault while I left the area, looking for guards,” Whelan said. “There are no guards on the factory floor and it was quite difficult for me to find prison staff to assist.”

Whelan said he had seen the prison doctor and reported the incident to the deputy warden, and “the prison is taking the incident seriously.”

“I am asking to speak to the prosecutor in order to press charges for the assault,” he said.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN that they “are concerned about reports that Paul Whelan was assaulted by another prisoner in IK-17 on November 28.”

“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has been in contact with Paul via phone and we understand he is receiving medical treatment following this incident,” the spokesperson said.

“We call on Russia to ensure Paul Whelan and all U.S. citizen detainees are safe,” they said. “We urge the Russian government to ensure fair treatment and appropriate medical care for all U.S. citizens detained in Russia.”

“Russia should immediately release Paul Whelan,” the spokesperson said.

Whelan has been designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department. He has been imprisoned in Russia for almost five years.

