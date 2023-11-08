BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI) – This Pay It Forward is one very fitting for the upcoming holiday season. It is for our beloved seniors and how they can be remembered during the holidays. Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz stopped by to see how the Socks for Seniors program works, and to Pay It Forward.

“We want them to feel not forgotten during the Christmas months. We want them to have a little something, because a lot of them are lonely,” said Erica Farnes, Director of Compliance with the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency in Bannock County. She oversees the Sock for Seniors program.

“This program targets are homebound seniors,” said Farnes. They run a donation drive for one month from November 1 through November 30. They put holiday-wrapped donation drop-boxes at area businesses to get the donated goods. Then the volunteers come in and stuff the stockings with all the donated items.

“And each one has a blanket. And then we also put activity books in there and then we usually pair it with a pen. And then we put some hygiene stuff in there, a luffa. Of course, some socks. And then we put a heat pack.” That heat pack is basically a rice pack for the senior. Once a stocking is ready, it gets tagged and given to the home healthcare provider for delivery to the senior.

“Last year in 2022, we filled 872 stockings,” said Farnes.

It is a lot of work, and it cannot be done alone.

“It takes the whole entire community. We couldn’t do it without them. Whether that be donations or putting stuff in our boxes or bringing stuff here, we could not do that without them,” said Farnes.

Time to Pay It Forward.

“Donations could be monetary or could be any of the items I mentioned earlier. They can also reach out to SEICAA. We are hosting this drive in…,” said Farnes, her voice trailing off, as a woman walks into the room.

“Hi Erica. How are ya?” asked the woman.

“Gosh,” replied Farnes, beginning to cry.

“I’m from Mountain America (Credit Union). I think you know that. But I am here to Pay It Forward for you Socks for Seniors program. So we have $500 to help you guys out with that. I hope that it helps. We just really appreciate what you do for our seniors in our communities,” said Cassey Leatham, taking cash out of an envelope.

“Thank you so much,” said Farnes, still crying.

“I was like, ‘don’t cry,'” said Leatham, hugging Farnes.

“This is amazing. Thank you so much,” said Farnes.

“Yeah. Well good. I hope it helps. So yeah,” said Leatham.

“Awesome. Thank you so much,” repeated Farnes.

“You’re welcome. You’re welcome,” replied Leatham.

“You don’t even know how much this means,” said Farnes.

“Good,” said Leatham.

The Socks for Seniors program can be found in four Southeastern Idaho counties… Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, and Power.

Contact these SEICAA offices to volunteer or make a donation before November 30, 2023.

Bannock County: 208-232-1114

Bear Lake County: 208-847-1462

Caribou County: 208-547-4257

Power County: 208-226-7330

